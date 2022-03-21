By Lawani Mikairu

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, has become the official marketer of the famous annual Kano Durbar festival. This is just as the association is scheduled to hold its 46th elective Annual General Meeting,AGM, in the ancient city of Kano between March 23-25th 2022.

The President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye disclosed these developments in Lagos while briefing journalists on the forthcoming 46th NANTA Elective AGM.

She said that the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has given approval that the association will henceforth market and promote Durbar Festival in Kano.

Akporiaye also disclosed that the theme of this year’s NANTA’s elective AGM is, “Anti-Trust Opportunities Available for Protection for the Nigerian Travel Market”. She said ” that the theme was informed by the presentation by the Chairman of Lagos State Law Reforms Commission, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro on “Anti- Competition Law and Market Distortion’ to the Lagos Zone of NANTA in December 2021.”

According to the NANTA President, the Keynote Speaker at this year’s event is Chairman of Lagos State Law Reforms Commission, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, while there will also be a panel of discussants comprising of the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, Head of Account Management, West /Central Africa,IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun, immediate past President of NANTA, Mr. Bernard Bankole, Chairman , Sabre Networks Elder Gbenga Olowo and Country Manager, Air France/KLM, Mrs. Christine Quantin.

Akporiaye who told newsmen that she will be seeking reelection at this year’s AGM enumerated some of her achievements as her first tenure runs to a close.

According to her, one of the achievements of her tenure is the Egyptian Embassy has given NANTA permission to handle Tourist Visas for tourists visiting Egypt and that the association has been given a check-list to follow by the Egyptian authorities.

She also said that the deal signed with the Kano Emirate to be the official marketer and promoter of the Durber is another achievement adding that she and her team were able to open NANTA for more partnerships.

According to her, “I didn’t make many promises. I made only a four point agenda . I have been able to fulfil my campaign promises.”

On this year’s theme of the AGM,

She said that some of the issues listed below would be addressed in the downstream aviation sector.They include:

“The long history of imbalance in NANTA’s relationship in the aviation industry. Nigerian travel agents are far behind in the exercise of their rights though the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) compared to countries such as Kenya, South Africa, UK, United States and Europe.”

“There is the need to address the turmoil in consumer relationships in travel and present the opportunities for intervention to the FCCPC”.

“There is a need to successfully interpret and execute Ant-Trust policies and laws for balance and stability in the sector like some other key SME sectors in Nigeria.”

“The issue of working closer with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and supporting further empowerment of the authority for stronger national regulation must be addressed , ” she said amongst others