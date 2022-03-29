Monarchs, constituents praise Rep Adefisoye for quality representation as he marks one year in office. Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye IV and the traditional ruler of Mariwo in Ifedore Local Government Area, Oba Julius Aluko have both heaped praises on Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye for quality representation of his people. This, they said at an occasion organised by the the member Representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Him. Adefisoye on Wednesday in Idanre. The Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye said Adefisoye had performed very well in just one year. He appreciated the federal lawmaker for initiating and completing the renovation of his palace in additional to the grants given to market women in Idanre. "Adefisoye has started very well and he is doing very well. I am proud of him for the renovation work in my palace. " He earlier invited me to an event in which grants were given to some market women in Idanre. "Although we want him to still help us with our roads. Above all, he has really done well and I am certain that he will still do much more," he said. Also, the traditional ruler of Mariwo in Ifedore Local Government Area, Oba Julius Aluko also thanked Adefisoye for not forgetting his community since he became their representative in the green chamber. The monarch, however, solicited the assistance of Adefisoye in the area of electricity transformer and construction of road which are the primary needs of the community. "Hon. Adefisoye has not forgotten us since he was elected as our representative. We thank him for this. "But, it is important I call his attention to our primary needs in this community which are road, electricity transformer and school. He should please help us to achieve this," he said. Similarly, an elderly constituent, Mr Fasomoyin Abiodun also thanked Adefisoye for the award of scholarships to 131 students and for the financial empowerment of market women. He also praised the federal lawmaker for the donation of motorcycles and cars to some people in his constituency. Responding, Adefisoye said he was happy to have been given the opportunity to represent his constituency, with which he had been trying his best to bring more development to them. Adefisoye said, although, his primary responsibility was to make laws for the people of the country, but reality of endless needs in his constituency had made it compulsory to makw use of opportunities to bring relief and development to his people. The lawmaker, who listed several of his achievements to include,facilitation of federal employment opportunities for constituents,construction of a police station at Ero in Ifedore Local Government Area. He listed the others as; facilitation of private cassava processing plant in Idanre, cash donation to General Hospital in Idanre to offset medical bills and repair of faulty boreholes and sinking of new ones under the scheme of 'Operation Keep The Tap Running. Adefisoye later promised that he would not stop doing the good work he had started with the continuous support of his people.

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the ongoing trial of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Dr Babachir Lawal, has said the alleged N544m contract fraud charges against the defendant was absolutely unnecessary.

The witness, Dare Folarin, told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT in Abuja yesterday that the allegations against Babachir Lawal ought to have been dropped immediately after the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP,   confirmed giving approval for a contract award to Rholavision Engineering Company.

He admitted that the Bureau of Public Procurement, which gave approval for the award of a contract that led to the filing of charges against the defendant never recommended investigation of the contract to EFCC.

Under cross-examination by Chief Akin Olujimi SAN, the witness admitted that the anti-graft agency ought not to have proceeded further immediately the BPP confirmed giving approval for the contract under the emergency procurement procedure to salvage the people of the North East.

Folarin, who is an operative of EFCC, like other witnesses in the trial, admitted that Babachir Lawal was not a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board under the Presidential Initiative for North East, PINE, initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari and that his role as SGF was to formulate policy and be notified of the report of the board.

The witness, however, testified that he could not remember being told by Babachir Lawal that he never recommended any company to PINE for contract award.

He also told the court that he could not remember being informed by the defendant that he ceased to have anything doing with Rholavision Engineering Company immediately he was appointed as SGF.

The EFCC witness further testified that he could not remember that Babachir Lawal told him during the investigation that he was never aware of any contract award to Rholavision Company and that he (defendant) got to know about the contract award during the Senate ad-hoc investigation.

“I am aware in the course of the investigation that approval for the contract award was admitted to have been granted by the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, due to its no objection to the proposal by the PINE Ministerial Tenders Board.

“I am also aware that the BPP did not recommend an investigation to EFCC on the alleged abuse of office and procurement violation,” the witness said. Meanwhile, Justice Charles Agbaza has fixed March 31 and April 1, 2022, for further hearing in the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

