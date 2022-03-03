By Chris Onuoha

Two million naira cash is up for grabs as Nestlé Nigeria stages its second season Maggi cooking contest.

The culinary show tagged: “Muna Kwarya” is a MasterChef-style cooking contest of the Northern Nigerian extract launched one year ago by MAGGI, a seasoning brand from Nestle.

Muna Kwarya is one of the three regional cooking shows which form part of MAGGI’s Simply good commitment to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets. The Maggi Cooking Shows aim to educate young people about the importance of home-cooking, the use of fresh ingredients, and the benefits of healthy nutrition.

MAGGI, an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, a food and beverage producing company that is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone created the contest to encourage young people in the art of cooking.

According to a statement from Nestlé,12 contestants comprising finalists from each of the zonal centers in Sokoto, Kano, Yola, Jos and Abuja are battling it out over stoves and pots for the first prize of N2,000,000:00 with other consolation gifts.

Category Manager for Culinary in Nigeria, Nwando Ajene said that Muna Kwarya

provides the opportunity and platform to showcase the best of Arewa culinary dexterity.

“We are offering a more attractive prize of N 2,000,000:00 – Two million Naira this year to attract the best young chefs and food enthusiasts in Arewa land from age 18 to 30 years. The first runner up and the second runner up will go home with one million Naira and five hundred thousand Naira respectively. All the 12 contestants will each receive

consolation prizes of hundred thousand Naira as well as a basket of MAGGI seasoning to continue to make delicious meals even after the contest,” said Ajene.

She also mentioned that this season of Muna Kwarya contest will have Mc Sophie hosting while Mc Abdul (Tugens), Jamila Have Lawal and Hapsy Ibrahim serving as judges.

“The show will see two contestants evicted daily in the first three episodes while the remaining six contestants will contend for the coveted prizes in the final week.

“Muna Kwarya is currently airing on Arewa TV & Dadinkowa, and Liberty TV every Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also catch all the exciting episodes on all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube,” Ajene added.