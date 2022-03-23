Milliand Dikio

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A group, Project Niger Delta,PND, has commended the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP Col Milan Dixon Dikio retd, for stabilising the programme by bringing his administrative competence to bear by changing the narrative in the running of the programme.

The group particular noted that the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta region today is a testimony that the PAP boss has been able to manage all ex-agitators captured by the programme though prompt payment of stipends, scholarships, skills and vocational training among other empowerment initiatives.

The Executive Director and Coordinator of PND, Comrade Princewill Ebebi, in a statement in Yenagoa, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the recommendations of leaders and stakeholders of the region by making the appointment substantive.

Ebebi also called on the PAP boss to address the issues of payment of vendors for old jobs executed, adding that having touched all areas, it was time to focus on clearing backlog of payments to vendors to avoid mischievous people and enemies of the Niger Delta region to take advantage.

He said, “Project Niger Delta, PND, is a non governmental organisation with membership across the nine states in the region, with the obligation to hold government institutions and agencies in the region accountable to the people.

“Having good judgement of the administrative competence of Col.Milan Dixon Dikio(retd) we want to keep joining our voices with the collective agreement of leaders and stakeholders of the Niger Delta region that Mr President confirm his appointment as a substantive coordinator.

“There is no doubting of the many successes and achievements recorded by Dikio, however, we are appealing to him to address the issues of prompt payment of old jobs to vendors to further smooth-sail PAP under his watch and avert the enemies of the Niger Delta region from taking advantage of the issue.

“Some of the vendors we understand had to get loan facilities from banks with huge interests rates to enable them complete their jobs, and as we speak the interest is accumulating. We urged the PAP boss to come to their rescue and we have the conviction that he will rise up to the occasion.”