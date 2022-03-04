Mya Yafai

Cambodian-US-based model, actress and glamour blogger Mya Yafai has confirmed breakup with Nigerian superstar singer, Davido. Mya who became less active on social media recently had an Instagram live session with her fans and many queried her about her high profile romance with the singer.

A fan had spoken out about her breakup with the singer and the model confirmed it. She could be heard saying, “Yeah I think I’ll go with bullsh*t” and she smiled.

Mya and Davido became a hot topic in 2021 when a picture of the duo surfaced on social media where the singer was kissing the model. It raised a lot of dust with varying interpretations to the picture which Davido quashed in a tweet “all won …. its bout that time .. home bound,” sort of confirming the relationship.

Their relationship became more manifest when Mya was spotted holding hands with the singer during his trip to the Caribbeans for a holiday. It was also alleged that the model had spent the festive period with the singer and his crew members at the time.

Following the several backlashes and trolling they got, the lovebirds decided to pack up things between them and unfollowed each other on social media.

While the romance between the two was on the front burner, the loser in the equation appeared to be Davido’s fiancee and baby mama, Chioma Rowland. It was even whispered that the American model was the reason Davido was playing hanky panky with Chioma and that things picked up again between Davido and mother of his only son because the model had dropped out of sight.

In any case, things are on the up and up for the singer as he held the O2 Arena in London to a standstill, last night while his fans had the opportunity to stream his music live on UDUX. Davido returned to the O2 Arena in London for the first time in three years, to entertain a live audience of 20,000 people.

And as a proof that things are back to normal between the singer and Chioma, he sent a private jet to pick her and his son up in Nigeria while he personally welcomed them in London, albeit in the company of others. His other children and baby mamas reportedly made the London trip too.

The O2 Arena’s show is in anticipation of Davido’s fourth album release titled “We Rise By Lifting Others”. Iconic American actor Morgan Freeman had made the announcement of the show.