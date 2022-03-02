…Surrender, get $40,000, Ukraine woos Russian soldiers

Eddy Dombraye, head coach of the Lobi Star Football Club in Benue State, has lamented that his wife and child were stranded in Ukraine.

This came as the Ukraine government, yesterday, offered Russian soldiers money and promised them immunity from punishment if they surrendered.

Dombraye, who noted that his wife and five-year-old kid had been stuck at the train station in Ukraine trying to escape to Poland, told TheCable: “They were supposed to catch the train from Boryspil, which is about 15 kilometres from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but the train was cancelled. They are currently looking for an alternative.

“The train was supposed to move by 11 a.m., Monday but it was cancelled. I have been in touch with them every minute to work on alternatives.”

He said he returned to Nigeria from Ukraine after he got the job as Lobi Star head coach in September 2021.

Dombraye, whose other child is in Poland, also said his wife and two children were supposed to join him in Nigeria on Sunday but had their flight canceled due to the crisis.

The 42-year-old also expressed concerns over his inability to rescue his family, adding that this was the worst thing to happen to any parent.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, yesterday, offered Russian soldiers money and promised them immunity from punishment if they surrendered.

“Make your decision. Come out without weapon, with a white flag,” Defence Minister, Oleksii Resnikov, wrote on Facebook.

Each soldier was being offered the equivalent of more than $40,000.

The campaign was reportedly being financed by the international IT industry.

“Anyone who refuses to be an occupationist will bring peace. For those who choose the path of the occupationist, there will be no mercy,” said Resnikov.

Whether surrendering Russians would actually receive the money could not be verified.

According to Ukrainian sources, no fewer than 200 Russian soldiers have been captured so far.

In interrogation videos, many have said they believed they were taking part in a manoeuvre but were actually sent to fight in Ukraine.

Russia attacked the neighbouring country on 24, without declaring war.

According to the UN, more than 400 civilians have already been killed.

The Russian army had already fired at least 113 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources but Moscow vehemently denies attacking Ukrainian civilians.