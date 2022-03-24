By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said his vision is to berth a Nigeria that works for all come 2023.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, national co-ordinator “Got Your Back Nigeria” revealed this in a press statement made available to Journalists.

Nwaokobia Jnr, said the caption of this statement was one of the many quotable quotes that Governor Yahaya Bello GYB left him with after a three hours incisive engagement on the way forward for Nigeria, and the reason he wants to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

The statement reads: “Indeed that intellectual exchange ranged from issues pertaining insecurity (don’t forget that GYB is practically the best performing Governor in Nigeria in the area of Security) to Agriculture (where he has also done profound). From Health Care to Education where his phenomenal feats are lucid. From Infrastructural Development to Human Capital Development where his expertise and commitment are halcyon, and across other sectors of importance”.

“It is axiomatic to note that the Nigeria of the future must be one where leaders are held accountable, where the words deployed by aspiring leaders are critiqued and documented, where political operators are compelled to be true to what they say on paper, and where the citizens are determined to etch new margins on our corporate canvass. GYB in so many ways have said that when he is voted in as President come 2023 it will be business unusual. So Mote It Be”.

“He has said that he will not rest until we beth a new and a prosperous Nigeria. He has made Kogi State a spectacle of harmony and progress, and he believes that Nigeria can prosper amazingly under his watch. Under him Lokoja has become one of the fastest growing cities in Africa, and under him the Kogi State produced Confluence Rice is one of the best in Nigeria”.

“He has said that we must reset and reposition Nigeria for greatness. And this revolution is Youths and Women centric. GYB believes that to make Nigeria great again we must do things differently. He has in the State of Kogi empowered more Youths than any State in our nation’s historicity. And he runs the most gender sensitive government in the continent. With GYB Nigeria must deploy the immense potentials of her Young People and Women for greatness. With GYB the new beckons”.

“He has said that his vision is to berth a Nigeria that works for all indiscriminate of region, religion, ethnicity and geography. He has lived true to this commitment by forging a heavily polarized multi ethnic, multi religious and multi lingual Kogi State into a beautiful symphony of oneness and brotherhood. GYB though a Muslim was the first Governor to build a Chapel for Christians in the Government House since the creation of Kogi State. GYB is urbane, broad-minded and liberal”.

“He has said that he will be the President that cares for all. GYB believes that Nigeria cannot come off the woods without a progressive synergy between the old and the young. He has therefore advocated in so many ways a leadership that mentors and guides. GYB is the grail bearer of the Youth O’clock fervency, and he has not only transversed the nation calling out young people to rise to the salvage, he has implored the old to support the effort of young people to birth and berth a new Nigeria for all. Yes GYB will be the President that cares for all”.

“He has said that a new, prosperous and viable Nigeria is his unalterable commitment, and I believe him because in so many ways GYB has shown capacity and competency. He has reached out to Nigerians of all tendencies, and has called out the old and the young to rededicate themselves to the values of justice, brotherhood and love. He has brokered peace across the nation, and has continued to advocate for responsible and responsive conduct in leadership. GYB is the young man that is set, ready, willing and able to undertake the many challenges that trouble our nation, and he believes that 2023 is our date with destiny”.

“His vision is the vision of every well meaning Nigerian, his ambition is to berth a nation that works, and his unalterable commitment is to make Nigeria great again”.