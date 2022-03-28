By Abraham Great

The deeper I try to understand what the war on Ukraine is all about, the more I see a nation

that has been badly dehumanised at various stages in history. At some point, I travelled there so often to setup and maintain a team for one of my companies; and my experience has informed the realisation that there is absolutely no way that you see or hear about the country and her history and will not be moved to empathise with them.

I read, today, of thousands of protesters in Russia who bravely took to the street to ask for a stop to the attack on Ukraine. “The most ferocious defenders of democracy are those who have been denied it.” As a graduate of Law (having done studies on Administrative & Constitutional Law, Law of War, etc.) and a management expert, I can infer correctly that while it is true about the overbearing interference of the international community in internal matters of these vulnerable nations, it is also easy to see the motive for the international community in any country where democracy is impaired. It should be noted that most countries that interfere in the affairs of other countries, more often than not, are superior nations that boast of better economies.

The goal is always to try to install democracy where human lives are threatened.

Furthermore, I also understand the argument for hidden agendas which are perpetrated mainly by economic oligarchs from those western countries. This is often enabled by greedy leaders from the nations under siege. 31 years of Independence for Ukraine but none of those has been enjoyed without fear and threats.

In the 1930s, almost 4,000,000 Ukrainians where killed by aggression under Russian leader Joseph Stalin. US & UK can put leaders in check… but who is checking Putin? Russians are being suppressed and oppressed.

The region has suffered a lot more in recent decades. It’s is easy to understand why Ukraine will lobby the international community to come to their aid. In the last few days, every Ukrainian you speak with, choose to either fight and die than to keep up the status quo. Even when we encourage some to leave, they outrightly refuse.

Now, it leaves us with our questions… what is the way forward?

The international community has collective responsibilities. There was no way Europe could have won or ended the world war without the help of America. The US – albeit reluctant for obvious reasons – chose to come to the aid of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who sleeplessly persisted. On December 8, 1941, even as President Franklin D. Roosevelt was delivering his “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress, the British Prime Minister resolved to sail across the Atlantic to fortify his nation’s most important alliance.

This went on to become famous as one of the defining moments in the war. We should not go against nations who are trying to revolutionize their democracy. Other rival countries must, for now, put aside their petulance for the US and NATO and empathise with

the good people of Ukraine – they simply cannot continue to live like this. They cannot, by

themselves, get what they want. They pose no threat… they just want to have a better economy and build their democracy.

My heart goes out to both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. My heart cries for help for a nation I know to some extent and travelled within quite a bit. Their emancipation will favour the world.

It is working…

