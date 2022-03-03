My Time is Now: Amstel Malta launches inspirational TV to encourage Nigerian youths

In affirmation of its commitment to spurring Nigerians on to actualising their dreams, fulfilling their highest potential and finding personal success now, premium malt brand Amstel Malta has launched an inspirational television commercial that encourages young people to be their best.



The commercial follows the life of a young lady who finds herself in a situation where she’s not where she wants to be in her life. After a careful exploration of her personality, she eventually finds the courage to pursue her dream and be the best version of herself. After realising that’My Time is Now’, she makes moves to ensure that her dreams come to fruition.



The Commercial is part of the “My Time is Now” campaign launched to address and provide an answer to the general state of dissatisfaction among young Nigerians – mainly Gen Zs and millennials – due to the perception that personal success and fulfillment is tied to the attainment of a certain status or the achievement of goals that society considers worthwhile.



Speaking on the campaign, Senior Brand Manager Amstel Malt; Aminah Jagun , said: “In Nigeria, a mentality of delayed gratification is very common. And while it can be a good thing, it can become unhealthy when it begins to negatively affect one’s self-image and cause one to feel incompetent or incapable. Many young people underestimate their capabilities and feel their lives are not yet successful enough or consider themselves not worthy of celebration just because they haven’t done something that is considered a massive accomplishment.”



As a result, they feel discontent with their lives.

“We want to give young people the freedom to celebrate themselves and the significant achievements in their lives no matter how seemingly little, knowing that giant goals are not achieved without little milestones.”



“We want them to move beyond this frustration and disappointment and resolve to make a change and realise that their time is not in the future; it is in the now,” she concluded.



The’My Time is Now’ campaign is tailored towards enabling young Nigerians to celebrate their life’s journey and how far they’ve come even as they continue to strive to attain the highest heights possible.



Amstel Malta, in its over 28 years of existence, is known for consistently leading the game in providing incredible support for the physical and overall mental wellbeing of Nigerians through its numerous excellent initiatives. The latest ‘My Time is Now’ Campaign is a testament to this and is aimed at helping young people address real-life issues of life dissatisfaction with an end goal to inspire them to go after their dreams and live a fulfilled, remarkable life.

