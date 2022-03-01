Achieving your dreams is an amazing feeling. Aside from raising the bar, where do you go from there? Phillip Kramer thinks that the best use of his time and energy is to teach people to do the same thing he has and unlock their true potential.

Phillip Kramer is a well-known and dominant e-commerce seller. He worked his way up the corporate ladder to Managing Director overseeing staff in 2 countries, but he knew that wasn’t what he wanted to do with his life. “I dreamed of having my own business,” says Kramer.

“I wanted to have the laptop lifestyle and to travel all over the world while still working with just my laptop. That was my goal.” He had a massive mindset shift and quit his corporate job to create the lifestyle he wanted. In 2021, he was grossing seven figures a year.

In 2022, he estimates that he’ll surpass the eight-figure mark. “I’m so proud of all that I’ve accomplished,” he says. “I’m living the life I’ve always wanted. However, I’ll always be pushing harder and harder to bring success to myself and those around me.”

In addition to his work as an e-commerce seller, he wants to help others replicate his success. One of his companies, Smart FBA, offers Amazon automation for e-commerce sellers who are just starting their journey. Professionals run their clients’ stores, freeing up their time to do other work.

He’s also created a fantastic YouTube series that teaches people the ins and outs of e-commerce to help them get started. “It is still possible to make six figures and beyond in the e-commerce industry,” says Kramer. “You just need to know what you’re doing or get help from professionals to learn the business.”

Despite his success in his own businesses, Phillip Kramer’s favorite part of his job is helping others succeed, and he can’t wait to expand his reach in 2022 and beyond.