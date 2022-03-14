Talented Instagram skit maker and entertainer, Benard Emuobosa Ichide is out to let his fans know what distinguishes him from his peers. Unlike some of his colleagues who create content just to make people laugh, B.I Benard says his skits are solely created to teach morals.

According to B.I Benard: “I am unique in a different aspect. I’ve always told myself it can’t just be skits (comedy contents) alone. Situations and trending issues that could send a bad message to the society, I always try to address them as well. I have a Life Coach character where I inspire young people like myself. I am also known as Coach B.I because I’m always involved in football and discuss important situations. One style is boring to me.” He said.

In 2014, B.I Benard graduated from Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro where he studied Computer Science. In 2015, he contacted Comedian Whale Mouth, who played a major role in his career in the entertainment industry. Same years, B.I Benard packaged his first major event titled “Wake Up UGH” which took place in Ughelli Delta State, featuring Lil Kesh, Solid Star, Gordons and so much more.

Due to his love for kids, in 2016 B.I Benard organized a show for kids, which took place in Ughelli and was titled “Holly Jolly”, with Ime Bishop Umoh (Okon Lagos) as the celebrity of the day.