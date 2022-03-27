By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Hypertension has been discovered as one of the serious medical conditions plaguing citizens of Barkin Ladi/Riyom federal constituency.

This may not be unconnected with the incessant violent conflicts which have caused the death of many people and rendered other survivors homeless and their means of livelihood destroyed.

The discovery was made during the three-day free medical and surgical outreach organized by the Member representing the constituency in the National Assembly, Hon, Simon Mwadkwon.

This is not the first time, Mwadkwon is organizing such an event but the latest which targeted about 4,000 people in the two local government areas which make the constituency see mostly women and children of diverse ages across ethnic and religious groups benefiting from the gesture.

At the event which took place simultaneously at the General Hospital, Barkin Ladi and the Trauma Hospital, Sambak, Riyom local government area, the constituents were also screened for hernia, hydrocele, ganglion, lipoma, lump, diabetes, arthritis, malaria, urinary tract infection, eye diseases, refractive errors with free eyeglasses given.

The screening was also carried out for hepatitis B and C, BMI among others as surgeries were conducted and people with serious medical conditions referred to higher healthcare facilities for further examination and treatment and the bills taken care of by the lawmaker.

Though acknowledging the biting economic situation, the lawmaker urged his constituents not to neglect their health but approach available medical facilities for checks and adhere to professional advice to avoid their cases deteriorating even as he assured them he would continue to do his best to give them access to free medical care.

Speaking at the venue of the outreach in Barkin Ladi, the Lawmaker, through his Director, Media, and Publicity, Friday Bako said, “As you can see, people are here benefiting from the outreach, we are targeting at least 4,000 people in the constituency.

“We have enough drugs on the ground for the issues we are handling, we have professionals in the medical profession, ophthalmologists, surgeons, dentists, gynecologists, attending to pregnant women. If there are issues that can be handled here, they are taken care of but if the cases are beyond this facility, we ensure a follow-up as the patients are referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital where they can get the necessary medical attention on our bill.

“If you have been following the issues in this federal constituency, this constituency has been bedeviled by insecurity, they are people that have passed through a lot, these are people that ordinarily would have gone to hospitals on their own for their health needs but because of the security situation, they find it very difficult to raise money for their needs.

“The Member as someone who is caring has to provide this opportunity for his people. The people have gone through a lot so psychologically, they have trauma, their blood pressure is affected, the insecurity has displaced many and affected their economic activities and pushed them to a state of abject poverty which made it impossible for many of them to have resources and access to quality medical services.

Also, Dr. Tengmang Panshak, an Ophthalmologist, and Dr. Datiyi Chomo, a Gynaecologist commended the efforts of the Lawmaker saying the gesture has put smiles on their faces of the people as they are attended to free of charge.

At the time of this report, 60 people have so far been booked for different types of surgeries, even as the beneficiaries were seen being attended to by the medical personnel and drugs being dispensed.

Alex Mandyel, Hassana Abubakar, and Veronica Dogos who benefitted appreciated Hon. Mwadkwon for the gesture.