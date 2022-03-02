Music entrepreneurs Jonah Chukwu Orji and Chibuzo Madubuko today announced the formation of Futura Recordings, an independent, full service music company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to both partners, the label has been established with the aim of developing new and existing talents from Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan countries, and transforming them into future global superstars.

“The company will offer A&R, artist development, label services, music production, as well as licensing and sync services, enabling artists to connect with global brands, film, television, and advertising outlets through their music.

Jonah is an experience industry specializing in artist management & operations with more than 7 years at DistroPlug, Hiphop Africa and Bunna Empire. Putting all of these vast experiences into practice, Jonah will oversee day-to-day operations of the label, including marketing, publicity, and creative, concentrating his efforts on the long term vision and strategy of the label.

Chibuzo on the other hand has relevant experience with offering A&R and talent management services within major labels, the latest of which was Sony Music West Africa.

He has also worked independently with artists, leaving indelible imprints in their prospective careers. One covert but very important skill that Chibuzo hones is a solid finance background. With all of these traits that make up his personality, He would be providing an impressive blend of entertainment and general business strategy which will be instrumental in leading Futura Recordings Invariably. He will also be responsible for the artist development/DITR module, talent acquisition, music composition/production functions, reviewing tracks, determining album sequencing of tracks, recommending singles, monitoring mix and mastering.

In making the announcement, Co-Founder Jonah Chukwu Orji said: “I’m incredibly excited to build a new destination for creativity,” Artists and creators are seeking more independence, speed to market and services that scale with their needs and my hope is that Futura Recordings becomes a place where artists are given the space to hone their talent. I cannot think of a better partner than Chibuzor for this next chapter of my music journey and am beyond excited to see what we are able to build together.” I have no doubt that Futura Recordings will be a unique and exciting new home for musicians to build their audiences to the fullest potential ”

At Futura Recordings we are interested in teaming up with artists that can create organic buzz but need a foundation and development. Creating a record label has always been the next step in my journey as a Music Executive, so at Futura Recordings we believe in identifying and amplifying new talent, and we want to continue to do that in the music industry,” Co-Founder Chibuzo Madubuko said in a statement.“ My passion is discovering and working with artists and finding meaningful ways to organically build around them.

Futura Recordings plans to focus on creating custom plans for its artists – whether that means signing on for Record deals, Licensing deals, Publishing or label services, or up streaming to Major labels when the time is right. Ultimately, both partners share the vision of Futura Recordings becoming an internationally distributed record label that is known for its line-up of incredibly talented and distinct artists.

A qualified, innovative and energetic staff that has been selected to operate Futura Recordings These staff members have honed their skills in the areas of project production, content creation, artist & repertoire, and digital marketing and PR. These individuals possess the relevant skill and experience in the production and marketing of specified projects.

This assemblage is poised to utilize its combined skills to ensure the growth and profitability of Futura Recordings.