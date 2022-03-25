The murdered Sixtus Akure

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coroner’s Inquest into the gruesome murder of a Benue state tax official by suspected military personnel, presided over by Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor has granted the request of the Counsel to Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mr. Mike Utsaha to allow two of his witnesses testify in-camera.

The inquest was ordered by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, following the abduction and murder of the tax official, Mr Sixtus Akure on Saturday January 16, 2022 by persons suspected to be men of the Nigerian Army attached to the 72 Special Forces Battalion in Makurdi.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the BIRS Council informed the Coroner of his intention to lead in evidence the Doctor who conducted autopsy on the deceased but the witness was unavoidably absent.

He appealed to the Coroner to accommodate the Doctor in the next adjourned date when he also intended to call three other witnesses including the Security Adviser to the Governor and two undisclosed persons who would be taken in-camera.

“Because of certain sensitivities that are around this matter we do not want to have the two of themtestify in the open court, and the law allows for it. So we are not violating any law by hearing them in-camera. It is just to allow them feel free to speak about what they know,” he said.

In his ruling, Mr. Kor who granted that the testimonies of the two be taken in chamber adjourned sitting to April 6, 2022 for further hearing.