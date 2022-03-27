Serial entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, Happiness Adebayo popularly known as Mummy Glee is currently trending on social media after she shared her story that she spent 12 years in the university.

The celebrity chief executive who is presently on National Youth Service Corps duty explained why she took so long to graduate while also painting the sordid picture of the state of education in Nigeria on her Instagram page

Hear her: “It’s been 12 years since I left home for university (2010). I didn’t study medicine or pharmacy. Growing up I always thought my dreams would just begin the very day I wore this outfit (NYSC uniform). I did my pre-degree in 2010 and got fully in 2011 (my 100L year ). That first year was when I had nothing else in my head aside from being a student. In 2nd year 200 level, I started business in school selling to my hostel mates and all. Boom we went on strike and the strike got called off. It went on and on like that while my business was progressing. Fast forward to my 400 level, I was to go on IT and as God would have it I had my first store in Lagos. During the IT I had time to focus on business and boom another strike came before resumption. IT days became 9 months. Before I could say Jack pregnancy manifested, I got my first car and baby girl lifestyle got activated. School resumed , I planned my wedding before the bump started to show. I had my wedding, got back to school with an obvious bump and boom we went on another strike. Till I put to bed we were still on strike. I was living and growing when school resumed again. I went with my first daughter, Zeena. I started shuttling between Lagos and Oyo (school ) as I have opened my second store in Lagos.”

Mummy Glee who has become a toast of entertainment celebrities on account of her presence in the beauty and skincare space further revealed how the strike which is presently ongoing occasioned by the impasse between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities affected her life and somewhat aided her business and family growth

“Pregnancy manifested again when my first baby was exactly 7 months. ? Luckily we were on strike again. I was heavy, we resumed and we had exams. I was the cutest & freshest preggy ?(this was supposed to be my final year 2018). Fast forward to another ASUU strike , I had my son, Bubu

and my first house. We set a date for house-warming and all my family and celebrity friends were ready to turn up plus many people already had bought “Asoebi”. The strike was called off and I had exams Friday & Monday. My husband got on the wheel and was about to drive me to Oyo. “ Don’t worry we will make it,” he said. We drove back immediately after the exam , we party on Saturday and I got back on Sunday,” she narrated further