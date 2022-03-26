By Chinedu Adonu

The Deputy Managing Director, Royal Foam products Nigeria Ltd, Mohammed Jibril has called on the Federal Government and state governments to reduce taxation for businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

The DMD, Jibril lamented that multiple taxation by government had killed many businesses which would have boost the economy and give employment to over 50% of youths in the country.

Jibril who made this known while commissioning Royal Foam Depot in Enugu disclosed that Royal Foam products are of good quality and cheaper among others in Nigeria.

He disclosed they have varieties of products of different sizes for all segments of market that the poor, average and rich would buy for comfort and durability.

He described sourcing of raw materials as the major challenge facing foam company production in Nigeria, adding that the two major raw materials Toluene Diisocyanate, TDI, and polyurethes resin, POLYUR, are entirely by-product of crude oil that are sourced internationally.

“This is the launch of Royal Foam depot in the Southeast. It is just the beginning of our expansion in the entire Southeast and South-South. We decided to start from Enugu; that is the whole essence of what we are doing today.

“In terms of the varieties of mattresses, we have different sizes for all segments of the market – the rich, the average and the poor. We have royal premium, elite, infinity, economy, Marvel, Amaze, ortho, gallant, amarya – these are spring mattresses. They are high classes of mattresses. They can live after us because they can stay for more than 100 years. Even if there is fire outbreak, before they burn down, it will take long hours.

“They cannot burn down completely, because of the quality of raw materials used in producing them, and their level of density. They have heavy weight that none of us here can carry. We believe there is no company at the moment in Nigeria that can match the quality of Royal Foam Products.

“One of the major challenges in foam production is sourcing raw materials. Raw materials for foam production, especially the two major raw materials are actually TDI (Toluene Diisocyanate) and poly (polyurethes resin). You can’t do without them. In fact they are the mattress. There is no country in the whole of Africa that produces these two items. What they do in Africa is just importation. We import ourselves.

“Looking at the entire world economic crisis, and the fact that these two raw materials are entirely by-products of crude oil, any time crude oil goes up, it affects every of the by-products. It is internationally induced cost. If price of dollar goes up, it affects us.

“If there is any crisis between countries affecting prices of oil like we have now between Ukraine and Russia, it definitely affects prices of the raw materials, making it to go up, and even scarcity. But the ability to understand what happens in the international market level, and putting measures together to take care of that when the scarcity comes is the key.

“The government should create enabling environment for people to go into businesses without fear of failure. For example a lot of people are afraid of tax. The level of tax on businesses in Nigeria currently is so high. There is need to grant tax holiday to infant companies coming in. They can decide to give any company coming up in Nigeria five years without paying tax to support them to succeed and employ people. The criminals we see today are because of poverty.

“I can say that over 50 per cent of crimes today is because of poverty. So, it will help to boost the economy, and reduce unemployment. Reducing taxation will help businesses to grow. The government should not be killing business with multiple taxes,” he said.

Also speaking, the general manager in charge of South, Ezekiel Omo Akhiromen disclosed that the belief of Royal Foam was to give the best quality at an affordable price.

He expressed fulfillment for taking the business to South-East, saying, “in the few months of operating in Southeast, we have seen encouraging signs of acceptance, the acceptance and growth, determines our next step.

“As you can see, for instance, when you look at our fabrics, you will understand that they stand out among other competitors. We are in the South to get more market share.

“One of the advantages that we also have is that we are cheaper than our competitors despite having a better quality. That’s why we have labels of warrantees on our mattresses, because we know what we are dishing out. If anything happens to it within that period we’ll take it back.

“We have a formula used in producing our mattresses to give the best. We have beautiful fabrics for covering, which are of good quality, giving comfort to users.”