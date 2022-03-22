.

With effect from April 1st, MultiChoice Nigeria has released new adjusted prices for both Dstv and Gotv packages, with concessions to cushion the price adjustments.

The new DStv Package prices

Premium, N21,000, Compact + N14,250, Compact, N9,000, Confam, N5,300, Yanga N2,950 Padi N2,150 Business N2,669, Xtraview + PVR access fee N2,900

While GOtv subscribers will have this New Price package.

GOtv Max, N4,150, GOtv Jolli N2,800, GOtv Jinja, N1,900. GOtv Lite N900

A statement made available to Vanguard states that Dstv will give concession to subscribers of these new price packages.

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect, “

However, to cushion the price adjustments, MultiChoice Nigeria made these concessions:

• Customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) will be eligible to pay the old price

• If they pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months (1 year), they pay the old price

• Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th months free

According to Multichoice Nigeria, The new prices will enable more quality content to be delivered to Nigerians across the country.

“The price adjustments will enable us to serve our customers better, offering them MORE CHOICE and GREAT VALUE all the time.

“We remain committed to making the best content from around the world accessible at varying price points to cater to the needs of individuals and families across the country.”

