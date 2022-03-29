After introducing its first three launches in Malaysia, India, and Indonesia, the global Forex broker OctaFX now makes its iOS OctaFX Trading App available on the Nigerian App Store — starting from mid-March. The same goes for its Singapore and Pakistan equivalents. These regional launches will be followed by a full app release for all service regions in 2022.

The international Forex broker OctaFX recently launched its iOS OctaFX Trading App in one more region––Nigeria. Over the past six months, the fintech company has already introduced its iOS app in Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Simultaneously with Nigeria, the new app has appeared in Singapore and Pakistan.

The app’s present interface version is available in English. Nigerian users can download the app, create an account, manage their investments, and engage directly with OctaFX Customer Support. The service offers the ‘Virtual Accounts’ payment option, allowing deposits and withdrawals through Nigerian most popular local banks. OctaFX is already planning to expand the payment options in its new app.

The iOS OctaFX Trading App has been downloaded across all available service regions nearly 300,000 times and has been rated in the overwhelming majority with an impressive five stars score.

The OctaFX Press Service commented on the app release: ‘We treasure our presence in Nigeria and are aware of how long people waited for our app there. That’s why our team put tremendous effort into the iOS app launch. We will soon be able to provide Nigerian users with something that’s actually a personal ‘office’ of sorts—a smooth trading ecosystem where they can manage their accounts, investments, and finances. This process also gives us the chance to enhance aspects of our app and highlight the main idea––allowing our clients to trade on our own trading platform, which will offer better trading conditions and broader trading functionality than most. After India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, we are excited to present our product to our Nigerian users’.

Here is a quick overview of the iOS OctaFX Trading App’s current features:



● Trading on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

● Creating and managing trading accounts

● Depositing and withdrawing funds

● Users can easily track their operation history

● Users can reach Customer Support 24/7 via live chat in English.

The quiet launch of the iOS OctaFX Trading App in Nigeria went ahead in mid-March 2022. Nigerian clients can now download the trading app on the App Store.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

In Nigeria, the broker captured the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria’ award for the years 2020 and 2022 by Global Banking & Finance Review.