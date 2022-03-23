Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund (Borussia Dortmund, BVB) has officially announced the establishment of a new regional partnership with Mobile Sport Limited (MSport), their first ever commercial partnership in the African continent.

MSport is Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform, with strong expertise in technical superiority and service quality, for users in the markets of Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, with aggressive expansion plans in other African nations.

“At MSport, we firmly believe that sports symbolize our spirit of overcoming difficulties. This is why MSport’s slogan is ‘More than Sport’, as we have always been a passionate purveyor of excellence, opportunities, and growth,” said an MSport spokesperson.

“This is intricately aligned with Borussia Dortmund’s values as a football club. We are delighted that our partnership will enable us to bring our brand as well as Borussia Dortmund closer to our fans in Africa as a whole.”, says the official spokesperson for MSport.