Motorists in Kano State are lamenting the lingering petroleum scarcity and the flagrant price hike of the commodity by marketers.

A cross-section of the beleaguered motorists who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) lamented the nefarious activities of the shylock marketers, saying the scarcity had resulted in long queues at filling stations.

A NAN Correspondent who monitored the situation, observed that only few petroleum marketers sold the product at the pump price of N165 per litre in Kano city.

The investigation further revealed that such filling stations attracted high patronage, leading to resurfacing of long queues, where motorists spent several hours to refill their vehicles.Some filling stations, particularly at the environs, had the product in stock, but they close in the day time and open in the night to sell at exorbitant prices.

The survey further revealed that majority of filling stations in the city had run out of stock, hence, they remained closed.

The situation left some motorists with no option other than to buy from the black market, because they could not afford to wait in the long queues.NAN also reports that a four-litre gallon of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS-petrol) at the black market sold for N1,200 and above.

The survey further indicates that some filling stations at the outskirts of Kano metropolis sold the product at a minimum of N220 per litre and above, as reported from filling stations on the outskirts of Kano.

They sold the product for between N235 and N245. Some of the motorists interviewed lamented the ugly situation and urged the government to take urgent measures that would address the problems.

Aminu Kabiru, a driver, said that he encountered difficulties daily before getting fuel for his vehicle for the past four weeks.

He said that was why they increased transport fares to sustain the operations.

Tasiu Musa, another motorist, said that development would only aggravate the suffering by the people.

Musa added, “this could also lead to inflation because of the vital role that the transportation sector plays in the development of the economy.”

He urged the government to come to the aid of Nigerians by addressing the problems in good time.

However, all efforts to talk to the Chairman, Kano State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, on the issue proved abortive, because he neither answered several phone calls, nor responded to SMS text message sent to him.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria