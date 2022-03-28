… Salutes them on Mother’s Day

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that mothers are the major cultivators of moral rectitude that makes the society a better place for all.

He made the remarks in his message saluting our mothers all over the world, particularly in Imo State, on the occasion of this year’s Mothering Sunday.

He said his administration has continued to implement policies and programmes that enhance the welfare and well being of our mothers, particularly in the area of healthcare and safety of our mothers.

Governor Uzodimma also assured our mothers of his intention to continue to pursue universally accepted policies and programmes that help bring the best out of the womenfolk.

Governor Uzodimma wrote: “Today, I join people of goodwill all over the world in celebrating our mothers.

“Unarguably, mothers remain the major cultivators of moral rectitude which engineers the world for a better society.

“As a Government, we have implemented policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of mothers vis-a-vis the reactivation of Primary Healthcare Services at the grassroots thereby reducing the Maternity Mortality Rate while offering quality postpartum care to our mothers.

“My administration shall continue to promote universally acceptable policies and programmes that would offer suitable welfare for our mothers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to our amazing mothers!”