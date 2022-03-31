“Today being Mothering Sunday, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to my wife, Ngozichukwu for the way she does the most important job in life which is being a mother; and more thanks to my mum, my mother-in-law as well as all the mothers that have in countless selfless ways helped Ngozichukwu to raise our boys; Nnamdi, Ifechukwu and Uzochukwu. I am incredibly indebted to them.

“Today is a special Sunday. A day that mothers are remembered and honoured by their loved ones; Thus, a special thank you goes to all Mothers for their positive impacts on me and immense contributions to our society, in general.

“Beyond saying ‘I Love You’ and sharing beautiful pictures and memories, let’s give mothers the respect they deserve by celebrating them for upholding the integrity of motherhood.

“Take a moment to say thank you to mothers in your life; wives, aunties, grandmas, godmothers, mentors or anyone you think of when you think of Mothering Sunday including the mothers that raised us through the hardtimes.

“They birthed us and shaped us into whom we are today… Mothers are golden!

“Happy Mothering Sunday to all mothers in Umuowelle, within Anambra State and beyond!!!”

Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is a frontline aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) for Njikoka ll State constituency in 2023 general elections. He is billed to get his party’s ticket following multiple endorsements from major party stakeholders and the youth constituency.