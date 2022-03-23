A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun on Wednesday ordered a 40-year-old housewife, Biola Joshua, to sweep Iju-Ebiye High School premises for six months for invading her son ‘s school with thugs.

The police charged Joshua with conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo ordered the convict to sweep the school from 8 a m. to 11 a.m. every day.

He also directed that the school should open a log book for the convict where her daily activities would be recorded for that six months

Shotayo gave Joshua an option to pay a fine of N30,000 fine to be given to the principal and the teacher.

He held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that Joshua was guilty of the charge preferred against her.

The convict, whose address was not provided, pleased not guilty to the charge.

.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Cynthia Ejezie, told the court that the convict, her son and others at large, committed the offence on March 11,2021, at about 2 p.m. at Iju-Ebiye High School in Ota.

Ejezie said the convict and her accomplices assaulted the school principal and health officer of the school, causing them bodily injuries’.

She added that they also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by invading and disrupting the academic activities of the school with thugs.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d),355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

