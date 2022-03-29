In a bold move to fill up the stands of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and guarantee high-decibel support for the Super Eagles in today’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black

Stars of Ghana, the Federal Minis[1]try of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation have jointly purchased 20,000 tickets to give to fans who wish to support the Eagles on the day. Youth and Sports Development Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare announced this, after a meeting of the organizing committee put in place by the Ministry and which include officials of the NFF.

“We will buy 20,000 of the tickets and give to fans at designated centres. We want to ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles by filling up the stands. “The NFF have done well to se[1]cure maximum capacity of the

Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the match. This move will guarantee us a full house, if you also consider the efforts that the ticket rights holder, Africa Independent Television have been making on their own,” said Hon. Sunday Dare.