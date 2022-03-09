By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Richard Adebayo has charged the Industrial Training Fund, ITF not to relent in its efforts but continue to give its best in empowering the nation’s citizens especially as the federal government works to address the rising tide of unemployment and poverty in the country.

The Minister spoke in Jos on Wednesday, during the 2021 Annual Review/Merit Award Ceremony of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), which provides the platform to present scorecards, recognize and celebrate staff and other stakeholders whose individual and collective contributions ensured the achievement of corporate target in the preceding year.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Policy and Research, Ndagogo Muhammed, he acknowledged that “ITF is one of the most important Agencies and, indeed, the most result-oriented parastatal of the Federal Government” under his Ministry; and urged personnel of the ITF to continue to give their best at work.

His words, “… From the scorecard presented by the Director-General earlier, it is obvious to me that rather than allow the weight of your achievements to lull you into complacency or to rest on your oars, you have become more vibrant and determined in the pursuit of your mandate. This, for me, is not entirely surprising, given the Fund’s track record since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria.

“From reports available to me, I am fully aware that in the last six years you implemented several life-transforming skills intervention programmes and other initiatives that empowered thousands of Nigerians with requisite skills for employability and entrepreneurship. I am equally not oblivious of the fact that to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on your numerous stakeholders, the Fund conducted online training programmes free of charge for organizations, while also playing a key role in the implementation of the MSMEs Survival Fund, which was introduced by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the pandemic on Nigerians.

“These are no doubt commendable feats but the Federal Government expects more from Agencies such as the ITF as it strives to grow the National economy and resolve other challenges that are confronting our country today. Of great concern to the Federal Government is the need to urgently address the rising tide of unemployment and poverty in the country today. It is in this regard that the Federal Government recently unveiled several initiatives including the National Development Plan (NDP), 2021-2025.

“The Government believes that for these programmes to be fully achieved, organizations like the ITF have a vital role to play, especially in the area of human capacity development for Nigerians. I, therefore, urge you to continue with the tempo of your activities even as you reach out to other Agencies of Government especially those with similar mandates as yours so that together, we will resolve the problems facing our dear country.”

The Director-General/Chief Executive of ITF, Joseph Ari reiterates the resolve of ITF, to continue to partner with credible organizations to achieve its corporate goals and objectives as the Fund is willing to go an extra mile to equip Nigerians with the necessary skills for employability and entrepreneurship that would ensure the growth and development of the country’s economy.

Ari encouraged the staff to continue to give their best at work as their welfare and development would continue to be given priority attention saying, “In the year under review, Management continued to implement welfare packages to motivate the workforce for optimal performance even when some organizations ceased payment of salaries and other staff emoluments on account of the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Similarly, last year, the Fund conducted the 2021 promotion examinations with 487 senior staff and 127 junior staff promoted and their arrears have been duly paid. Long service awards were also presented to 74 members of the workforce who had served the Fund meritoriously for 30, 25, and 15 years just as 2,336 were sponsored on various long and short-term development programmes within Nigeria.

“As a Learning and Development Organisation that seeks to maintain global best practices in every aspect of our operations, 58 officers of the Fund were approved to attend specialized International Workshops/Training. To meet the needs of staff in the area of housing and transport, a total of N78,500,000 was disbursed to 25 officers as Housing loans while N115, 100,000 was granted to 104 Staff as Motor Vehicle loans…”

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving staff, Area offices, and organizations.