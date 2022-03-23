Due to the ongoing global pandemic, many individuals had to resign or lost their jobs, and many decided to go into business for themselves. Whatever might be the reason, starting a small business is a challenging job. The individual is leaving a steady job and creating something on their own. This requires proper planning to achieve success and survive in the long term. Without proper planning, it is impossible to sustain.

Isaac Medeiros is a 24-year-old entrepreneur who hopes to get long-term success with his small business that he began in December 2020. He started to sell high-quality, miniature Japanese swords known as Katanas as a side business initially. The name of his company is Mini.Katana and is located in Los Angeles, CA. His business started well, and he decided to quit his job in January 2021.

In 2021, the company sold $2.5 million in sales, and they are looking at $5 million in sales in 2022. He began with selling letter openers. Apart from selling Mini.Katana, Medeiros has expanded the product portfolio to full-sized and foam swords and keychains.

These products of Mini.Katana are all marketed online with the help of the social networking platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The entrepreneur spent no money on advertisements and relied solely on social media to reach out to his target customers. The business scaled impressively by using organic traffic. It also proves the love that the customers shower on the brand.

As an employee, Medeiros used to earn $55,000 per year. As a small business owner, he is making six figures annually. That is a massive change compared to his previous earnings. Apart from the increase in his income, the freedom that he is getting now is unparalleled. According to Medeiros, he can control his own time, and he would not like to trade that for anything in the world. Running a business is an incredible feeling for him.

Due to the expansion of the business and the product line, he has moved into a new office and taken up new warehouse space for the different products. Medeiros now employs seventeen people in his company. The company is also well known for providing superior customer service.

Isaac Medeiros proves that with the new economic needs and chances arising every month, there is a scope for the small business owners to prove their worth and achieve business success.