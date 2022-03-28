Urges them to manage physical health

By Evelyn Usman

THE military author-ity through the Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice-Admiral Awaal Gambo, has pleaded with retired personnel to avoid flamboyant lifestyles above their means and also, manage their physical and mental health.

Specifically, the CNS told the 329 retired military personnel to manage their physical and mental health as they reintegrate into the society, to remain useful when called upon to render certain services to the country.

The CNS who was Guest of Honour at the occasion of the Passing Out Ceremony of 329 retiring senior Non-Commissioned Officers, NCOs at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRIC, Oshodi, Lagos, weekend, urged them to continue to show unalloyed loyalty to the country.

The retired personnel of NAFRIC Course 1/2022 Stream 1, comprising 258 from the Nigerian Army, 59 from the Navy and 12 from the Air Force, underwent a pre-retirement course designed to re-orientate and position them for a successful reintegration into civilian life.

Describing the occasion as a memorable event, Vice-Admiral Gambo commended the retirees for serving meritoriously between 30 to 35 years in the Armed Forces, with unblemished records.

He said: “So many challenges are associated with post-service lives which include how you manage your resources especially your retirement benefits among others. Also, influence from members of your family and friends, your physical and mental health as well as integrating with the civil society, must be properly managed.

“Therefore, I urge you to be proactive in your conduct to overcome these challenges because your loyalty to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Federal Republic is non-negotiable,” he said.

While reminding them that the society would expect high moral standards and discipline from them, he urged them to prove that they passed through a highly disciplined system.

He said: “I am sure that your training exposed you to several vocational opportunities and general management skills to alleviate the above mentioned pitfalls in order to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement.

“It is our expectation that after your graduation, the Services and Centre will continue to get positive feedback as you gallantly soar through post-service life. You are encouraged to be bold, courageous, disciplined, focused and the sky will be your beginning. You will from now take full charge as planners and executors of your personal daily activities. This may sound exciting and patronizing but beware; you need to properly manage your freedom and make good use of your resources to be successful.

“As our ambassadors, remember this is your constituency, make the Armed Forces proud. It is important at this point to let you know that the level of insecurity is taking a new dimension. So as you retire into the larger society, please beware of subversive elements within your environment and do not associate with them in any form.

“Let me emphasize that you are still beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme programme and I advise that you do the necessary documentation to enable you access post-retirement medicare without any deduction from your retirement benefits.”

Earlier, the Commandant, NAFRIC, Air-Vice Marshal Idi Gamso Lubo, disclosed that the Centre had trained 50,000 retiring military personnel since inception.

He explained: “The training the centre provides helps beneficiaries to be equipped with skills for self-sustenance and meaningful income while approaching life with a positive mindset. This will enable them to contribute meaningfully to their various societies thus reducing crime, criminality as well as other vices in our society.”

He also congratulated the graduands for successfully completing the three months course, describing it as a proof of their determination, commitment and discipline maintained in the course of their service years.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the development of the centre and the Armed Forces, he also appreciated family members of the graduands for their support although the service years of the retirees.