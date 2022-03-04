…extends relief materials to IDPs in Benue, Nasarawa state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A wanted militia leader, Iortyom Wuave also known as Janta and two gang members of the late Terwase Agwaza also known as Gana militia group, Terdoo Kiorga alias Apaapa and Orkulam Mom alias Orbutee have been killed in a gun battle with troops of the joint security operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.

Details of the raid that led to the elimination of the wanted Gana loyalists was contained in a statement issued Saturday night by the OPWS Public Relations Officer, Flying Officer Audu Katy, in Makurdi.

The statement explained that the wanted Janta was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Thursday evening at Tse Mela community in Yooyo Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, while the duo of Apaapa and Orbutee were killed early Friday during a shootout in their hideout at Tse Jundo, Mbamena Council Ward of Ukum LGA.

Flying Officer Katy in the statement said that the OPWS had continued to intensify the fight against criminal armed gangs and bandits in its Joint Operation Area, JOA, leading to the recent successes by the troops and destruction of many bandits’ camps in the past few days.

He said that the eliminated bandits “were known to have unleashed mayhem on Zaki Biam and its environs in the past and the items recovered in their hideout included five AK 47 rifles, one Pump Action rifle, three AK 47 magazines, quantity 127 x 5.56mm rounds, 12 cartridges, five cell phones and assorted charms.”

The statement also stated that the Force Commander of the Operation, Major General Kevin Aligbe, had as part of efforts to win the hearts of the host communities where the troops were deployed, visited the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in both Benue and Nasarawa states.

“On Friday February 25, 2022, the Force Commander visited some IDPs camps in Ortese and Daudu both in Benue and Keana in Nasarawa states where he distributed some food, sanitary and sundry items to the IDPs.

“In his address to the displaced persons during the visit, the Force Commander promised that OPWS will work with the various agencies and NGOs to facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes as soon as practicable,” part of the statement read.

The troops were also said to have held several meetings with heads of communities and youth leaders including the Aku Uka of Wukari HRM Dr. Ishaku Ali to ensure peace in their localities and domain.

The statement also reiterated that “the OPWS would continue to work assiduously to ensure that all law abiding citizens across the JOA enjoy their rights to live peacefully and carry out legitimate activities to earn legitimate living.”