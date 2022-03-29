 Mikano Motors-Geely Nigeria welcomes ‘The Gamechanger’; the all-new Azkarra

Mikano Motors has just revealed the identity of the brand new, luxury SUV from its Geely Nigeria lineup by launching a limited time presale offer to all.

The latest addition to the Geely Nigeria family is the exotically named AZKARRA aka “The Gamechanger”; an embodiment ofGeely’s commitment to technological advancements in the automotive industry, most especially for hi-tech convenience and safety features to enhance a pleasurable driving experience.

The Azkarra is available in Nigeria in two trims — the Azkarra Platinum Pro and the Azkarra Titanium.

For both trims, the engine, transmission, platform and suspension are co-developed with VOLVO (it’s no longer news that Geely took full ownership of Volvo Autos in 2010).

In addition, the Platinum Pro features a unique 48V EMS (Electric Motor Synergy) Mild Hybrid technology, which ensures an incredibly smooth handling of the car, intuitively combining an electrical configuration with the conventional fuel system to power the turbo-charged engine.

This also means that this car offers up to 15% improved fuel efficiency.

The intelligent Azkarra makes a mature and elegant statement with bold, distinguished lines on the exterior and a spacious interior that boasts of the finest Italian Nappa leather on the Platinum Pro trim.

The leather seats are specially crafted to provide muscular support to the waist, shoulders and thighs of driver and passengers alike, making for an incredibly comfortable ride.

Vanguard News