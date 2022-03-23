By Gabriel Olawale

Born in the heart of Benin City, Edo State Nigeria, Aghalelosa Kingsley Elijah is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter who goes by the stage name, Kaehip.

Kaehip is a multi-talented artiste who discovered his ingenuity in songwriting and musical composition at an early stage of life and has since grown his craft in leaps and bounds.

The young talented act became widely recognized in the industry in 2021 when he released “Packaging” off his debut EP “Barz & Rhythm”. Kaehip’s song “Packaging” shot him to limelight as one of the most promising young artistes in Nigeria’s music industry.

However, the musical content of Kaehip’s 2021 EP “Barz and Rhythm” is a reflection of his expertise in Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, dancehall and Pop. His past works have shown beyond reasonable thought that he is an artiste comfortable with any sub-genre of Afro-beats.

Meanwhile, Kaehips creative capabilities in all-round Afrobeats has made fans and music lovers across the country label him as “Afro Genie”, a world used to describe him as Afro-Beat Genius.

This year, 2022 Kaehip is looking forward to continue his amazing music run with his much anticipated single titled “Bebe” which is set to be released soon.

No doubt, Afro-beats is evolving from what it used to be through creative inputs of new generation young artiste coming up, Kaehip on his own is an entirely different breed of Afro-beat artiste to watch out for in the music industry.