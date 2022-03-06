President Muhammadu Buhari as he departs Abuja for medical vacation in the UK . PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 6TH 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.

The president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.

ALSO READ: APC CONVENTION: Buhari confirms choice of chairman, signs zoning formula document

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m before embarking on the London trip on Sunday.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria