By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A leading media company, DottsMediaHouse has released its much-anticipated third edition of its annual Nigeria Marketing Report at the recently held Social Media Week 2022 in Lagos.

Speaking after the Social Media Week panel session, tagged; “The Digital Jollof: The state of influencer marketing post-Covid”, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of DottsMediaHouse, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr said the aim of the third edition is to help brands, content creators and influencers stay aware of the current state of influencer marketing and guide decision making towards a more functional brand-influencer engagement.

Appreciating the DottsMedia team for delivering the valuable resource, he noted that the release of this year’s report follows an impactful result of the maiden and second edition of the report released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

During the release, Tiwalola also noted that this year’s edition of the report focused on how Covid-19 reshaped influencer marketing, the keys to elevating a brand post-covid, influencer marketing projections.

The report also had contributions from Digital guru-JJ Omojuwa and Adaora Mbelu and a profound foreword by the renowned Nigerian Author and entrepreneur, Akin Alabi.

With closing remarks, the influencer marketing lead at DottsMediaHouse, Bright Esagbodje stated that in the last seven years, DottsMediaHouse has been at the forefront of influencer marketing and has been involved in over 80 per cent of the successful online campaigns, hence the need to keep on projecting DottsMedia thought-leadership through the NIMR.

Also, he added that in 2022 and beyond, the core of the work done at the agency will keep revolving around excellence, creativity and effectiveness in co-creating with various brands across Africa.