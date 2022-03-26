By Chioma Obinna

Leading diagnostic and healthcare company, Me Cure Healthcare Ltd, has its partnership with Quickraiz, a donation-based crowdfunding platform to provide accessible funding and treatment to cancer patients in need of PET/CT treatment in Nigeria.

With this partnership, patients seeking cancer treatment and management at Me Cure’s PET/CT Centre in Lagos who cannot afford it would be provided with alternative financing options one of which is a crowdfunding drive on the Quickraiz platform to raise funds for their care at a discounted rate.

To qualify for the programme, patients or their care providers will be required to undergo a screening exercise upon registration with Me Cure to ascertain the level of care required and the cost of the treatment.

MeCure recently launched their Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, the first PET/CT Centre in West Africa with Discovery IQ 3-Ring imaging technology for accurate diagnosis and to enhance cancer treatment for patients. PET/CT, which is a combination of PET and CT scan, treatment outcomes will be enhanced and survival rate will be increased as the machine can help to detect cancer cells at a very early stage.

Chief Strategist for MeCure Healthcare, Dr Kunle Megbuwawon, said: “We set up the PET/CT Centre to ensure that cancer can properly be staged, with precise location and metastasis determined for appropriate treatment protocol as well as the progress of care determined to enhance the significant increase in survival rate” “This partnership will surely lead to more diagnosis and treatment of cancer and a reduction in morbidity and mortality thereby enhancing the survival rate of people diagnosed with cancer”

Also, the Chief Growth Officer of Ativo Ltd. Nene Obichie, stated: “Quickraiz, is redefining the landscape of fundraising in Nigeria, we have provided a meeting point for fundraisers and potential donors such as individuals, groups and corporate organisations. “It is a secure, user-friendly platform which allows fundraisers receive donations both in local and foreign currencies”