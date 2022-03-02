—-As court adjourns suit against FHA

Henry Ojelu

Members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, Amuwo Odofin Chapter on Wednesday protested in Ikeja, Lagos over alleged illegal arrest, detention and intimidation of their members by the Police.

The artisans staged the protest at the Police Command Ikeja after an Ikeja High Court adjourned the suit they filed against the Federal Housing Authority, FHA in respect of the buffer zone area in Festac town which another Lagos High Court had delivered a consent judgment in their favour.

Led by the Amuwo Odofin NATA chairman, Comrade Oluwafemi Olanipekun and human rights activist, Comrade Olusegun Adeeko, the artisans carrying various placard marched from the premises of the Ikeja High Court to the Police Command where they formally handed over a petition to the Police authority.

Lagos Police Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu who addressed the artisans, assured them that their petition will be attended to and later invited their leaders for a closed-door meeting.

At the court proceeding before the protest, Justice Ogunsanya, counsel to the artisans, G. E. Ojiekhubu had informed the court that properties belonging to his clients were being demolished by agents of FHA and sought for an order restraining such further actions.

Counsel to FHA, Muiz Banire, SAN, however denied the claim stating that no such action is being undertaking by agents of his client.

Justice Ogunsanya in a short ruling insisted that there was no evidence of the alleged illegal demolition of the properties of the artisans before the court to warrant any restraining order being sought.

The judge however adjourned the suit to April 11, 2022 to allow parties in the suit to regularize their processes.