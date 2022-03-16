Fast rising Nigerian singer, Orokoya Oluwadamilare Akinola, a.k.a Mdikoy has been singing for as long as he can remember.

As a child growing up in Nigeria, Mdikoy spent time coming up with his own sonnets which he later converted into songs. This soothing chords came into the spotlight with the release of his EP.

The thirst-quenching Afro pop EP marked by his fine-textured ad-libbing and signature emotive lyricism that his listeners easily identified with.

The genre-bending artist has churned out many hits in his new Ep titled ‘Feelings in Art’ and reactions from fans have been astounding.

‘Feelings in Art’ takes on a different texture and mood. If there’s any element still resonant, it’s MDikoy’s unrestricted expression, which he makes evident from opener and lead single “Cheat” Over brooding melodies and groovy percussion, Mdikoy sings about an estranged lover’s faults and pleas for peace.

Musically, the track recalls the early version of Mdikoy, who loved to display his vocal prowess over gently strummed chords. Turbulent feelings still weigh heavy on his mind, and he isn’t done analyzing them, But by comparison to the clear emotional snapshots of JO, the fans are streaming “Cheat to the Top”, the 3 Track Ep is filled with Emo sounds.

Though he ups the ante on “Cheat” the more usual fare on “Jo” and “Billgate” sometimes overshadows the new ideas.

“Bill Gate” is actually sending a motivational message about putting in work, clouding the project’s intentions. Feelings in Art might not provide the same instant gratification as his debut, but it’s a presentation of his vulnerable self.