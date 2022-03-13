By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The world was taken by huge surprise following outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, which forced governments to strategize to sustain their economies, and the Nigerian government was not left out, but in spite of the challenge, one of its agencies under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, the Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, upscaled its revenue generation to N9.384 billion in 2021.

This was revealed by the Director General, MCO, Eng Simon Obadiah Nkom, during a media interactive session in Abuja.

Nkom explained that the N9.384 billion was generated within a period of three years based on the pragmatic and proactive measures put in place to keep the wheels of MCO running as far as revenue generation is concerned in accordance with the Act establishing the agency.

According to him, he used the Act establishing MCO to run after those who have defaulted in payment of revenue due the government, and that moved many defaulting mining companies to pay their debt, especially as he invoke d the ‘Use It or Lose It’ policy.

The success recorded by MCO under the leadership of Nkom is not far-fetched because he made it open to all operators irrespective of their size and experience on what the Act says about their operations, hence they do not have any excuse but to comply with the law.

According to him, the right to explore and exploit minerals in Nigeria comes under different mineral titles, which include the Reconnaissance Permit, RP, Exploration Licence, EL, Small Scale Mining Lease, SSML, Mining Lease, ML, Quarry Lease, QL, and the Water Use Permit, WUP.

Interestingly, the MCO boss made it known that since he assumed office as the Director General in 2019 which was the year COVID-19 pandemic erupted and engulfed the economies of different countries in different continents, MCO was able to generate N2.580 billion into the Federal Government’s coffers.

The agency under his leadership still sustained the revenue generation drive as it generated N2.303 billion in 2020, the peak of ravaging and raging COVID-19 pandemic when revenue generation was a tug-of-war for most agencies.

Recalling MCO’s revenue generation in 2017, he said it was N2.13 billion, however, in 2018, there was a drop of this amount to N1.55 billion.

In 2019, he said following the new strategy and approach, there was a serious leap of revenue generated as it rose to N2.58 billion, and that set the highest revenue generated under his leadership and second highest after the agency was established in 2007.

He, however, explained that in the first quarter of 2021, from January to May, it was able to generate N2.016 billion while at December 31, 2021, the revenue generated rose to N4.3 billion, which was the highest revenue generated ever by the office.

He said: “When I took over in 2019 in terms of revenue, we generated the highest revenue ever since the establishment of the Nigerian Mining Cadastre, then COVID struck in 2020, and when COVID came there were little or no activity.

“But yet one could equally beat his chest to now say we were able to generate over N2 billion in 2020 which became the second highest despite the COVID since the establishment of the Mining Cadastre.

“And in 2021, we had plans, as of now we have already exceeded the N2 billion mark because the highest revenue we generated in the Mining Cadastre then which forms slightly over 50 per cent of the entire sector’s revenue.”

The MCO boss also disclosed that there were major strategies the agency works with and that have really increased revenue generation for government.

“For now we started 2021, I came in with a vision and I had my strategy, and that is to be able to improve and be more transparent and to be able to now ensure that relevant agencies and we work very closely with NEITI.

“How did we make more money in 2019? We tell operators who owe us money but come to us for services and we tell them they will be given services but go first and purge yourself; go and come zero-debt. We cannot give services to those owing us.

“And that has been our major strategies to make our revenue go up. We also ensure enforcement of the Minerals and Mining Act 2007.”

He added that, “The success is now adhering strictly to the provisions of the Act.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that 7, 018 valued titles are active; over 34,000 applications have been received from inception; 15,483 applications rejected; 4,997 revoked; and 6,588 active titles in existence.

According to him, there is an increase in Mineral Title Application submission, increased revenue generation – N4,301 billion, and also organizational growth, which MCO is currently having offices in the six geopolitical zones of the country for ease of doing business.

“We have upgraded our system and it entails migration from computerized system to an online system.

“We put these things in place to see how we can improve the system. Our targets areas include invoking the provisions of the Act, whereby people collect licenses and they keep them. Recently we have been able to revoke about 1, 566 mineral titles without having to infringe on the provisions of the Act because we do not expect people to be executive miners and this is a continuous process and that is why we use that syndrome of you use it or lose it.

“And because of the strict compliance of the MCO people are there dusting their legal books and whatever to make sure that we make any mistake. MCO’s litigations over the years have been successful and in favour of government because anything we are doing is within the confines of the law and to avoid embarrassment on the government.

“We have already seen foreign direct investments in the sector. Another important aspect is the aspect of revenue generation in the mining sector. We have put a lot of strategies on ground.

“We put in strategies and it is paying. One of them is to improve confidence of the investors on government and the second aspect is to be able to enhance revenue generation”, he said.

To consolidate on his achievement and to galvanize the sector as far as revenue generation is concerned, 38 staff were employed in order to upgrade the SIGTIM software to the web-base Online Mineral Title Administration and Management system – eMC+Activation and Integration of e-Recording and Archiving of Mineral Title documents.

Vanguard News Nigeria