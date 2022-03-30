A cross section of members of the Marywood Old Students’ Association at their 1st Quarter General Meeting held in the school premises on Saturday, 27 March 2022.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Old Students Association of Marywood Girls College in Ebute-Metta, Lagos State will be organizing mentoring programs that would be of benefit to current students of their Alma Mater.

This was stated by the executive national president of the alumnae body, Mrs. Patricia Olagbaju during the association’s quarterly general meeting held at the school premises over the weekend.

No fewer than 50 members of the association were physically present at the event – many of which were first-time attendees – while other members, mainly those in the diaspora, connected via Zoom technology.

During her speech, Mrs. Olagbaju stated that the association, which recently registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a non-profit organization, had been showing support to their alma mater since she took over the leadership in 1998.

Olagbaju said the alumnae body assisted the school in renovating its staff room, helped in building St Mary’s Chapel in the school premises and also assisted in renovating and equipping the school’s main library, among other things.

Speaking to Vanguard after the event, the president echoed what some of the contributors at the meeting said about providing mentorship for students of the school, to help them see the light in various areas of their academic journey.

“Yes, I have been president long before the school was handed back to the mission by Lagos state government, but this association officially started in 2017, and now that our membership is growing day by day, I think we would be able to be of benefit to the school.

“In Prize-Giving days, our presence will be felt. In mentoring, in development especially infrastructural development, and in any other way that the school thinks that we can be of assistance to them.

“In the next one year, we are looking at solidifying the association first, we are also looking at ways of improving the school and moving the association forward, so that the school will begin to feel our impact more,” said Mrs. Olagbaju

Marywood Girls College, formerly called Marywood Girls Grammar School while it was run by the Lagos government, is now a faith-based catholic school owned by Lagos Archdiocese.

Among members present at the event were Barr. Ifeoluwa Takuro, Mrs. Bose Uwadia, Mrs. Helen Egbudu, Mrs Alero Ayo-Kasumu, Mrs. Folake Valentine Whensu, as well as Mrs Josephine Appah-Shode, a second vice-president of the association who was among those that connected via Zoom from her base in the United Kingdom.