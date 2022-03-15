• Ojamu raises $1.7 million in a private sale.

• The blockchain-based MarTech platform is ready to deliver its vision.

• The private sale saw support from many strategic partners.

Marketing Technology (MarTech) platform — Ojamu, is leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and NFTs. It is doing so by creating and automating the most efficient digital marketing campaigns for brands.

Just recently, Ojamu announced the closing of its $1.7 million raised in a private sale. The private sale saw an oversubscription and active participation from many strategic partners.

To name a few, Ascensive Assets, A195 Capital, Master Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Moonrock Capital, and Protocol Ventures were present. Additionally, Genesis Block Ventures, X21, Chain Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Vendetta Capital, Rarestone Capital, and others were also present.

Managing Partner at Ascensive Assets — Oliver Blakey, says We believe that as the Blockchain and crypto space becomes increasingly competitive and mature as an industry, so will the need for advanced marketing solutions. The Ojamu team is building a platform which is incredibly adept in its thinking and usage and we’re looking forward to supporting them in every regard.

To highlight, Ojamu’s Intelligent Platform and Neural Predictive Engine collect and analyzes hundreds of millions of data points. More impressively, it does so at a vastly superior speed and efficacy when compared to manual data collection and analysis.

As for the Ojamu AI, it is trained to connect with NFTs. NFTs become an access point for not only an industry vertical’s key data but also for cross-correlating other previously unknown data points. In fact, it helps brands conduct competitive research, identify market gaps, and make marketing decisions that have a higher probability of success due to the data-driven approach.

Hal Bame, the CEO of Ojamu, shares his excitement on the matter. He says it is great to have the support of so many strong strategic partners. With this, Ojamu can bring its vision to reality. He also adds that he believes both blockchain/crypto brands as well as more traditional business brands, have the enormous need for automated digital marketing solutions. So, based on AI and blockchain-driven technology, Ojamu will fill this need.