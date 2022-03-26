By Ikechukwu Odu

At least six persons were allegedly killed following an attack by suspected herdsmen on farm settlements in Mgbuji and Ebo communities at Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday.

Vanguard gathered that the attack started at about 10 am and lasted till 6 pm .

According to a local security personnel who pleaded anonymity, the casualty figure is likely to increase as some of the farmers who sustained bullet wounds ran into surrounding bushes and are yet to be rescued.

Another source who also pleaded for anonymity put the casualty figure at 12, adding that residents were still searching for their missing loved ones.

The source also said that the attack has thrown the largely agrarian community into mourning following the loss of their kinsmen, adding that residents have deserted the community for fear of another attack.

It was learnt that trouble started when some youths chased some herders out of their farms for allegedly allowing their cows to destroy hectares of cassava farms.

In the ensuing struggle between the youths and the herders, some cows were said to have been killed, causing the herdsmen to launch a reprisal.

Though the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to respond to enquires on this incident, a community leader in Mgbuji, Eric Ebeh, confirmed the attack to Vanguard.

Eric also said that casualty figure were yet to be ascertained as the affected communities were still combing the bushes for more victims.

“Up till now, palpable fear has not allowed anyone to enter the farm settlements to search for victims or ascertain the level of destruction. I am not in the village presently but I have made enquires and confirmed that there was an attack on my community. Some of the persons I called presented conflicting figures. While some said that six persons were allegedly killed, others put the casualty figure at seven or eight. We, are yet to know the actual number of victims of that attack,” he said.

Recall that at least, three residents of this community also lost their lives to similar attack January this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria