A middle-aged man, Reje Agbor Ojong has openly denounced his membership of secret cult in Ikom Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State.

Vanguard learned that Ojong a native of Adijinkpor in Ikom and a member of Aro Bagar Confraternity made the denouncement in a letter which he made public and addressed to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikom, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In a letter titled “Denouncing Myself From Secret Cult Activities” which he personally signed and addressed to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikom, on Tuesday, Ojong said he has given his life to Christ and will have nothing to do with the said cult group anymore.

“I Reje Agbor Ojong (Aro Island Checkmate) a native of Adijinkpor No II in Ikom LGA of Cross River State. Do hereby denounce myself from the membership of Aro Bagar Confraternity secret cult activities which I joined ignorantly.

“I state categorically that I will no longer have anything to do with the cult group, all members of the group should henceforth leave me alone as I have given my life to Christ.

“Law enforcement agencies have been accordingly notified, please”

