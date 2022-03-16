.

Thomas Tuchel is on Manchester United’s list of candidates to take over as manager at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique have also joined long-term contenders Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag among some of the other names being considered by United.

The Old Trafford hierarchy wants to narrow down their search and make a decision as soon as possible with the process said to be entering an advanced stage.

Sportsmail reported at the weekend that United are monitoring Tuchel’s situation and are aware of his potential availability amid the ongoing chaos at Chelsea.

The 48-year-old German coach has said he will stay in charge until at least the end of the season, but his long-term future at Stamford Bridge is likely to hinge on who succeeds Roman Abramovich as owner.

United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is due to step into a consultancy role at the club in June and could use his close ties to Tuchel to tempt the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund coach to Old Trafford.

Lopetegui and Enrique have both been linked with the United job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November.

Lopetegui is in England for Sevilla’s Europa League tie against West Ham on Thursday night, while Enrique’s availability is in some doubt because he wants to lead Spain into the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Dailymail

Vanguard News Nigeria