The police on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old man, David Adekunle, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour.

The defendant, who resides on Olatunji Street, Ojota, Lagos State, is being tried for alleged assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that, the defendant’s neighbour, Mr Taiwo Olatunji, reported the case at the Ogudu Police Station.

Perezi alleged that on March 10 at 6.20 p.m. the defendant stabbed the complainant on the head and ear, with a broken bottle, following a misunderstanding.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital.

Perezi said that the alleged offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 12 for hearing. (NAN)