A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday sentenced one Adeshina Oluwafemi, from Ekiti State, over attempted cyber fraud.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Adenike Akinpelu agreed with the case of the prosecution and pronounced the defendant guilty of the charge.

Akinpelu sentenced the defendant to six months in prison with option of fine of N100,000.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s Hauwel Phone, which was used to perpetrate the crime, to the Federal Government.

The charge read: “That you, Adeshina Michael Oluwafemi (a.k.a Viki Ron), sometimes in May 2020, attempted to commit an offence of cheating by personation.

“You pretended and represented a white man, called Viki Ron, who was in relationship with a white woman, Carol Richard, as contained in your gmail account: [email protected].

“Thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 95 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his guilt plea, the Prosecutor, Aliyu Adebayo, called a witness to review the facts of the case.

Adebayo thereafter urged the court to consider the plea of the defendant, the extra-judicial statements and all the exhibits tendered to convict the defendant as charged.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria