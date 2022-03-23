A 40-year-old man, Musa Godwin, was on Wednesday docked in a High Court in Kaduna State for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N22 million.

Godwin is charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna.

The EFCC Counsel, Precious Onyeneho, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July and November 2020.

Onyeneho informed the court that the defendant with the intent to defraud, obtained N22 million from twenty-five job seekers with a promise to get them employed.

The prosecution said the defendant committed an offence contrary to section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the plea, the prosecution, urged the court to remand the defendant and fix a date for trial.

But the defence counsel, Charles Francis, moved a motion, praying the court to grant the defendant bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Justice Darius Khobo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be of good character and have a title document within the jurisdiction of the court.

Khobo adjourned the matter until May 24 for trial.