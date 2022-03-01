Justice Adeniyi Familoni of Ado-Ekiti High Court, has sentenced 25-year-old Imoleayo Alukoto to five years in correctional centre for burglary and stealing.

Alukoto was arraigned on Oct. 11, 2021, on a four-count charge of burglary and stealing.

He was said to have broken into the dwelling houses of Oladipupo Temitope and Omolere Opeyemi on June 20, 2021, at 12.47 a.m.

He stole one Apple Ipad, one Techno phone, one Tiger generator, one gold chain, one Rolex wrist watch, one HP Laptop and N17,000 cash.

In her testimony before the court, one of the victims said when she woke from sleep at about 12.47 a.m., she saw the convict in her room and became unconscious out of shock.

She said that when she regained consciousness around 2.00 a.m., she heard that the defendant had been arrested with the stolen items.

To prove his case, a Lawyer, Kunle Adeyemo, called two witnesses and tendered statements of the victims and defendants, search warrant, bond to produce and release exhibits among others as exhibits.

The convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel and called no witnesses.

Delivering judgment, Familoni said: “the defendant is not found guilty on counts one and two, he is discharged and acquitted, but “he is found guilty on counts three and four.

“On count three, he is sentenced to five years imprisonment, and on count four, he is sentenced to two years imprisonment.

“The sentences are to run concurrently,” he concluded.

(NAN)

