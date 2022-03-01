By Chris Onuoha

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang has drummed support for female governors and President, saying they have the same capacity with men in terms of offering quality leadership.

He also took a swipe at the male governors whom he accused of ruling their States like emperors and failing to care and nurse their States like a baby.

In a chat with VIP Magazine in his office during the formal presentation of the publication to him in Abuja, the former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate) emphasised that some of the male governors have not accounted well for themselves as their state Chief Executive Officers.

The former lawmaker noted that women if given opportunity to lead will take their States as a baby and their citizens as children that require care and attention.

“I don’t believe in reserving position for women. That is discriminatory. I believe women are capable in every direction.

“I believe in their quality in common humanity, that a man is equal and has the same capacity like a woman and woman has the same capacity like a man in terms of ability to serve and deliver in the public service.

“So I forsee a Nigerian President being a woman in due time and governors of the states being women. We want a situation where everybody will say ‘look let us try a woman’.

“Some of the governors who have been male, they have not accounted well for themselves as governors. They have ruled as emperors and failed to take the state as a baby” he stated.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the acting chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC, Mai Mala Buni, governors and leaders of the party for their agreement in what he called the simplest method of zoning.

According to him, the method entails that all the offices in the party, as well as the chairmanship that were in the North as it were be given to the South and the positions occupied by the South be given to the North.