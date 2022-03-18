…rewards customers in Lagos

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s premier pharmaceutical company, May & Baker Nigeria Plc., has launched a new drug to tackle malaria parasites across the country.

This is coming even as the company rewarded its customers in Lagos

The company gave various incentives to distributors, wholesalers and other customers who showed outstanding loyalty through their patronage of her products in 2021.

Announcing the launch of Artelum Combo into the Nigerian market, the company in a statement noted that, the drug is a unique value proposition brand of Arthemeter Lumefantrine and Paracetamol that offers a complete treatment of malaria in one pack.

According to the statement, Malaria remains one of the commonest diseases causing death in the World. Artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) remains the mainstay in Malaria treatment.

“However, patients on ACTs do not experience fast symptomatic relief (Headache, fever and pains) because it lacks analgesic or antipyretic properties, leading to reduced fever clearance and slow symptomatic relief for patients.

“This calls for the need for patients to get a product that addresses the problem. Artelum combo solves this challenge as it contains quality ACT from May and Baker and the very effective M&B Paracetamol popularly referred to as the red one.

“May & Baker with over 77 years in ensuring quality pharmaceutical products and also satisfying the need of the Nigerian populace launched its newest product with her esteemed customers.

The company used the occasion to interact closely, with her customers, share thoughts and experiences with them and find ways of improving on the services rendered to the customers as well as discuss sales plans for 2022.