The Special Foundation has collaborated with the Bridge International Academies to provide full scholarships to children from economically disadvantaged communities.

As part of the collaboration, an initial set of ten pupils of Bridge International Academies have received full scholarships for their primary and post-primary education. The scholarship opportunity will be extended to more children in the coming terms.

The Special Foundation (TSF) – a privately funded social impact organisation focuses on building Africa’s next set of leaders, by refining their minds through education.

Speaking at the scholarship signing ceremony that held at a Bridge Academy in Ifako Ijaiye, Seyi Akinwale, founder, The Special Foundation, acknowledged the pivotal role education plays in the development of nations and disclosed that the decision to set up the Foundation was informed by the need to provide a platform to improve the quality of leadership in Africa, through improved access to education for less privileged children.

According to Akinwale, “The Inspire Scholarship is targeted at orphaned and vulnerable children in disadvantaged communities. We provide tuition, including the cost of books and other materials to children in primary and secondary schools. Bridge Nigeria is one of our partner organisations for our education intervention programs”. Akinwale went on further to say, “We decided to partner with Bridge because their mission of providing quality education to children of low-income families aligns closely with our goal. We intend broadening the partnership with the Bridge and furthering the impact of their work, while ensuring the sustainability of same.

Bridge International Academies, a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities, creates opportunities for children to grow and explore their potential through access to life changing education and works in partnership with private bodies, communities, parents and teachers to ensure access to quality education.

On her part, the Managing Director, Bridge International Academies, Foyinsola Akinjayeju stated that “At Bridge, we believe that a child’s potential should not be limited by his or her socio-economic status, hence our support for low income families through the access we provide to life changing education and by collaborating with credible individuals and organisations like The Special Foundation to offer scholarship opportunities to indigent pupils.”

“If there is anybody or organisation seeking to make a real impact, there is no better place to invest than in the lives of children who are the future of any nation.” Akinjayeju also said.

Akinjayeju commended The Special Foundation for its impact on the lives of less privileged children through scholarship and mentorship programmes and expressed optimism that the TSF-Bridge partnership will hopefully lead to more collaborations and opportunities for additional beneficiaries from Bridge.

Parents of the beneficiaries who were also in attendance were filled with joy and commended TSF and Bridge for the scholarship.

The parents of 5 year old Chidera and her 3 year old sister, Prudence, Mr. & Mrs Stanley, who are both visually impaired indicated that the scholarship was a huge relief for their family. Mrs Victoria Stanley said, “We could not contain our joy when we received a call from Bridge, informing us of Chidera and Prudence’s scholarship. “With their scholarship up till secondary school, we don’t have to worry about their academic pursuits because our prayers have partly been answered. All we need to do is to save towards their university education and I believe they both will achieve their dreams.”

Mrs Funmi Oluranti-Davis who is the guardian to another beneficiary, 8 year old Inioluwa Oluranti-Davis and is a single parent with 3 children of her own, said she decided to take care of Inioluwa after she lost her father and was left with the option of dropping out of school and working as a househelp somewhere. According to Oluranti-Davis, she was so excited to receive the notification of Inioluwa’s scholarship as it would go a long way in supporting her family and actualising her dreams. She thanked The Special Foundation and Bridge for their intervention at supporting children’s access to life changing education.