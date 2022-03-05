Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has advised fresh graduates from the nation’s tertiary institutions to stop dissipating energy on seeking while collar jobs, which he said, are not readily available to self-employment.

The governor gave the charge, Saturday, at the maiden convocation of the First Technical University, Tech-U, Ibadan.

Makinde, while admonishing the graduands, said attention must be shifted

towards institutions that prepare graduate job providers than not mere job seekers.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun, the governor opined that this was in line with the global reality, which is bent towards institutions that produce self-reliant graduates either through gainful employment or personal investment after graduation.

He said: “This epoch-making event is not only significant in the history of this great institution, it also provides more opportunities for the re-engineering of the state and it’s lost glory in the area of vocational and entrepreneurship skills.”

“Also, I am aware that the kind of training that this institution provides exposes students to practicals in various fields of their studies.”

“In today’s world, emphasis hs shifted from white collar jobs which are not readily available to self-employment. In essence therefore, attention has shifted towards institutions that prepare graduate job providers and not mere job seekers.”

“This is in line with the current global reality which is bent towards institutions that produce self-reliant graduates either through gainful employment or personal investment after graduation.”

While congratulating the graduands, the governor, reiterated that his administration saw education as a key aspect of growth and development, adding that was what formed an integral part of his four-point service agenda.

“Our goal is to ensure free and qualitative education in a bid towards lifting the people from poverty and underdevelopment. This is why we have been ambitiously investing in education at all levels.”

“We believe education that education should should liberate society, help to fight poverty, defeat unemployment and engender industry.”

In view of the dwindling economy in the country, the governor urged management of the institution to search for more grants, research collaboration and sponsorship of research and other developmental needs.

He commended the efforts of the institution for placing priority attention to staff and students’ welfare, which he said, has manifested in the stable academic calendar and peaceful conduct of the students.

The governor, equally, advised the lucky graduands to join hands with the state government in creating jobs through vocational and entrepreneurship skills they have acquired in the university.

In his address, the Chancellor of the university, Chief Tunde Afolabi (MFR), tasked the graduands to be prepared to take chances as they journey through new life, adding that the reality of the new world into which they are graduating was that, that is extremely competitive and somewhat brutal.

Delivering his convocation lecture themed: “A Skilled and Knowledgeable Workforce: The Key to Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” Emeritus Professor Julius Okojie (MON), charged universities in the country to always provide the leadership, required for relevant research, innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that they must involve experts and academics in the Diaspora and seek sub-regional cooperation.

“National Research endeavours must be stream-lined into university research and vice-versa. Regional plans and cooperation must be encouraged between geopolitical zones and between states.”

“Above all, the various governments must provide the enabling environment for the citizens to enjoy the well-being that would be guaranteed by the envisaged prosperity of all,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ayobami Salami, said the convocation was a symbol of an audacious dream come true.

He, however, admonished the graduands to let excellence and good characters be their watchwords.

“With honesty, resourcefulness, hard work, and creativity, you will win the world. Please note that academic education or university degree must be backed with a high moral standing.”

“Nowadays, the employer or a business partner, as well as client, place premium on the right attitude. A certificate without the right attitude is, indeed, not worthier than an empty paper,” Prof Salami said.

Vanguard News Nigeria