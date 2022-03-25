…kicks off retreat in Kaduna

…says Buhari to unveil 21 maize pyramids

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Maize Association of Nigeria, MAAN, celebrates 30th anniversary of its establishment, promised to up-scale productivity and tackle challenges.

The leadership of the association also kicked off retreat in Kaduna as part of its activities to mark its 30 years of existence with all maize farmers across the country in attendance.

The retreat with the theme ‘New Strategies for redirecting the compass of Maize Association of Nigeria’ is to create an avenue for them to review activities including productivity, performance and problems in maize production, and also to re-strategize, build capacity of members for higher productivity, and for the association to achieve its set goals and objectives.

Meanwhile, the National President, MAAN, Dr Bello Abubakar, explained that the retreat focuses on development in the agriculture including improved seeds, commodity markets, agricultural best practices, and to assist members to be abreast with trending and emerging issues in the sector such as technology adoption.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the association also launched a Book titled, ‘Maize Association of Nigeria- history, achievements, future trends’ authored by some founding members of the Association as part of activities to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The book contains MAAN’s activities since inception as launched by stakeholders, which the President of MAAN, Dr Bello Abubakar, in his opening remarks pointed that the book became necessary as it regards to the association’s history including formation of the Association down in order for people understand and appreciate how far it has come and for future references.

He said: “However, during these years the child must have gone through some ups and downs.

“It is therefore natural to put the story of this child (MAAN) on paper for future references.”

However, the MAAN boss said it is important to adopt new strategies to improve productivity in the nation’s agricultural sector, and promised that the association would continue to learn and relearn new trends in maize production.

“However, one continues to learn until the day he or she dies; hence, we shall learn new technologies in Maize Production, New Varieties of Maize, Handling of Grains, and others”, he said.

The book launch had in attendance, representative of the Kaduna State Governor, royal fathers, and other stakeholders.

The highlight of the 30th anniversary celebration would be the unveiling of 21 Maize pyramids in Kaduna by President Muhammadu Buhari later in the week.